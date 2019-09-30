ProLabs Announces Clarity Auto-Tunable DWDM Transceivers

ProLabs introduced its line-up self-tuning Clarity Auto-Tunable DWDM transceivers.
Highlights of Clarity Auto-Tunable DWDM Transceivers include:
- Auto-discovers and self-tunes to individual DWDM wavelengths without manipulation by OEM platform or peripheral devices;
- System independent – works with switch platforms that do not natively support tunable transceivers;
- Reduces the complexity of tuning to specific wavelengths in the field;
- Reduces inventory for spare DWDM transceivers;
- Provides up to 80KM reach and full industrial temperature performance;
- Available in 50Ghz or 100Ghz channel spacing.
http://www.prolabs.com