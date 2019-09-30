ProLabs Announces Clarity Auto-Tunable DWDM Transceivers

ProLabs introduced its line-up self-tuning Clarity Auto-Tunable DWDM transceivers.



Highlights of Clarity Auto-Tunable DWDM Transceivers include:





Auto-discovers and self-tunes to individual DWDM wavelengths without manipulation by OEM platform or peripheral devices;

System independent – works with switch platforms that do not natively support tunable transceivers;

Reduces the complexity of tuning to specific wavelengths in the field;

Reduces inventory for spare DWDM transceivers;

Provides up to 80KM reach and full industrial temperature performance;

Available in 50Ghz or 100Ghz channel spacing.





“While the idea of tuning products is certainly not new, the industry is accustomed to using products that require software or a separate device to perform this functionality,” said Raymond Hagen, global product line manager, ProLabs. “With Clarity, we have eliminated the need for technicians to track fibers or carry extra equipment to program the wavelength of each module during their deployment, which leads to faster deployment and reduced costs. It’s a win-win.”