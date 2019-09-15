OTEGLOBE doubles subsea network capacity with Infinera

OTEGLOBE, a leading network backbone operator based in Athens, has deployed Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) technology to double the capacity on its international subsea network on the subsea links between Greece and Italy.



Infinera said its ICE4 technology enables the terabit capacity and reach required for these unrepeatered subsea cables. The deployment also provides OTEGLOBE taking advantage of the unique features of this optical engine that include Nyquist subcarriers, soft-decision forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based shared wavelength locker technology.



The two unrepeatered subsea cables between Greece and Italy, of approximately 350 kilometers each, are a key part of OTEGLOBE’s network and are essential for OTEGLOBE to extract maximum capacity from that asset. By combining a resilient subsea route with its terrestrial European network, OTEGLOBE provides an alternative route for wholesale carriers in Europe to connect to Asia and the rest of the world via its Mediterranean hub in Greece. Traffic from Asia is routed through the AAE-1 subsea cable to OTEGLOBE’s landing station at Chania, then on through OTEGLOBE’s diverse and protected terrestrial network to Europe, ensuring resilience and diversity in the region. Chania can also be used as an alternative landing in EMEA, attracting new cables that can benefit from OTEGLOBE’s reliable network.



“Greece is becoming a significant alternative hub for network capacity, connecting Europe to Asia and the rest of the world,” said Panagiota Bosodgianni, CTO of OTEGLOBE. “Our wholesale customers increasingly demand higher bandwidth and more reliable services, and to meet their needs, we require the best and most innovative technology on the market. With the introduction of ICE4, we managed to reach 10.8 Tb/s on the unrepeatered subsea links, exceeding our expectations.”



“Infinera is pleased to support OTEGLOBE in delivering reliable, high-capacity services to its customers,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “OTEGLOBE’s terrestrial network is powered by Infinera’s solutions, and the upgrade of its subsea cable system with ICE4 underscores the value of our technology in thriving terrestrial and subsea applications. By deploying Infinera’s innovative ICE-based subsea solution, OTEGLOBE is able to significantly increase capacity, exceeding expectations, on legacy cables.”



