ONF partners with Edgecore on SEBA,ODTN and Trellis projects

ONF reached an agreement with Edgecore Networks to dedicate significant engineering resources to accelerate and ensure the success of the ONF projects SEBA, ODTN and Trellis.



Specifically, ONF and Edgecore have jointly created the new Onsite Immersion Engineering program (ONF-OIE) to embed engineers within the ONF lab team. Edgecore engineers will work closely with the ONF and its community of developers to help mature the functionality, robustness, scalability, and reliability of these platforms so they are ready for production deployments. Edgecore is the first ONF Partner Member to be making use of the new ONF-OIE program, building a dedicated team of engineers to work at ONF’s facilities under ONF’s direction.



“Edgecore Networks and the ONF are now harnessing a significant opportunity with operators that have fully embraced open source to power their edge networks,” said George Tchaparian, president and CEO for Edgecore. “Edgecore Networks is committed to the vision of open platforms, and is ensuring that a SEBA, VOLTHA and Trellis run seamlessly on our Edgecore hardware.”



“We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Edgecore Networks with the launch of the ONF-OIE program, especially as our exemplar platforms based on open source and white box hardware are gaining significant traction worldwide,” said Guru Parulkar, executive director for the ONF. “This group of developers will play an important role maturing SEBA, VOLTHA and Trellisand readying these platforms for production; first on Edgecore Networks hardware, followed by others, and with deployment by operators around the globe.



https://www.opennetworking.org/news-and-events/press-releases/onf-and-edgecore-networks-enter-key-agreement-to-invest-in-success-of-open-source-deployments/