OIF approves IC-TROSA Implementation Agreement

OIF confirmed the approval of the Integrated Coherent Transmitter-Receiver Optical Subassembly (IC-TROSA) Implementation Agreement (IA).



The IC-TROSA Type-1 is optimized for silicon photonics technology and uses a surface-mount package with Ball Grid Array (BGA) electrical interface. Important advantages include an increased electrical bandwidth and solder reflow capability. The IC-TROSA Type-2 is optimized for Indium Phosphide technology and uses a gold-box package with flex-cable electrical interface. Important advantages include an integrated tunable laser and a duplex LC optical connector.



The IC-TROSA’s low power dissipation and miniature footprint enables small form factor digital coherent optics (DCO) transceivers in a QSFP-DD or OSFP form factor, as well as very high-density coherent line card or daughtercard designs. Devices can support multiple modulation formats, including QPSK, 8QAM, and 16QAM, at symbol rates up to 64Gbaud, enabling data transmission up to 600 Gb/s.



IC-TROSA integration will be demonstrated during this week’s OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Interoperability Demo at ECOC 2019 in Dublin. (OIF booth 441).



“The IC-TROSA project took an aggressive approach to coherent optical component integration and has delivered two new package designs incorporating TX and RX integration, common digital controls and performance monitoring all in a small form factor package,” explained Scott Grindstaff, Director R&D, ADVA, and IC-TROSA IA Technical Editor. “Additionally, package specific features such as fiber-free interface and solder reflow compatibility have been incorporated.”



“The IC-TROSA IA is a solution for density requirements for line cards, front-pluggable and future on-board coherent 400G+ optical modules,” said Karl Gass, OIF PLL Working Group, Optical Vice Chair. “It aims to standardize a photonic package for coherent applications that is easy to use while leaving the internal implementation to the vendor.”



Participating companies include ADVA, Amphenol, Cadence Design System, Credo, Finisar, Inphi, Keysight Technologies, Marvell, Molex, MultiLane, TE Connectivity and YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS will participate in the demonstration in OIF’s booth, # 441.

400ZR & IC-TROSA Demo



OIF’s 400ZR project aims to reduce cost and complexity reduction for 400GbE over 80 km DWDM networks. The IC-TROSA features all of the optical building blocks for a coherent module in a single package. The demonstrations will highlight important aspects of IC-TROSA integration as well as real-time EVM measurements with the updated script for 400ZR. In addition, a hardware-based 400ZR installation will show a typical application case.



CEI-112G Demo



OIF is taking a lead role in moving the industry to the next generation with its development of electrical interface specifications for 112 Gbps per differential pair. Multiple live demonstrations featuring interoperability clearly prove the key role OIF provides. The CEI-112G demonstrations in the OIF booth will feature multi-party silicon supplier interoperability over mated compliance board channels, a full host to module channel and direct attach copper cable channels, all demonstrating the technical viability of 112 Gbps operation, along with multiple industry form factors including OSFP and QSFP-DD.



