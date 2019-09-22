OE Solutions announces 50G Bidirectional optical transceiver for 5G

OE Solutions announced a 50G bidirectional SFP28 ER ST optical transceiver.



The new 50G BIDI ER ST transceiver, which is aimed especially at wireless mid-haul applications, operates in the O-band with a standard-temperature (ST) rating in a QSFP28 form factor. It supports a transmission distance of 40km.



The new device joins OE Solutions’ extensive portfolio of 10G, 25G and now 50G optical transceivers for wireless access networks, including front-, mid- and backhaul.



OE Solutions said the ambitious goals of the wide range of performance metrics in the 3GPP release-16 standard, which is expected to be ratified in 2020, will impact the optical access network supporting 5G wireless services dramatically. Much higher capacities need to be delivered to a much larger number of antennas. In addition, compute and storage resources will be required closer to the antennas than was the case for LTE and previous-generation wireless services. As the network architectures evolve to support these changes, new optical transceiver requirements have emerged.The 50G PAM4 BIDI ER optical transceiver leverages PAM4 encoding to enable 50G duplex connectivity over a single fiber. When considered in conjunction with OE Solutions’ 10G and 25G NRZ BIDI transceivers, service providers can size a single-fiber connection cost-efficiently to match thebandwidth demand. The 50G PAM4 transceiver employs dual-25G electrical interfaces of a QSFP28 standards-compliant module design. As such, the module offers a simple way to double the bandwidth over a single-fiber link without having to install filters for wavelength multiplexing.“We are very excited to launch our first 50G transceiver product for wireless access network applications”, said Per Hansen, VP of Marketing and Sales at OE Solutions, and continued “We have a long history of working closely with the leading equipment manufacturers and service providers todeploy new generations of wireless infrastructure. As 5G increases the bandwidth requirements for the optical part of the access network and new network architectures are being deployed, the industry demands new optical transceivers solutions such as this 50G device, which leverages PAM4modulation to provide the needed bandwidth, reach and cost-efficiency.”Visit OE Solutions at ECOC, Booth 226.