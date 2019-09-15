Nokia and Telefónica Peru deploy a private LTE net for copper mine

Nokia and Telefónica Peru will build a private LTE network for Minera Las Bambas, the world’s ninth-largest copper mine, to enable digitalization and automation projects at its site in Apurimac, Peru, which is located 4,600 meters above sea level.



As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy its LTE Radio Access Network solution, including base stations, technical support and training services to enable more reliable communications between machines and people. The new network will improve existing wireless service, allowing Las Bambas to deploy additional safety solutions and reduce operating costs of its Tetra communication system. As the network evolves further towards 5G, the Las Bambas mine will also benefit from push-to-talk and push-to-video.