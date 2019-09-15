Neophotonics blog: 800G Coherent versus PAM4 in data centers

400ZR pluggable coherent transceivers for up to 80-120km distance will emerge in 2020~2021 time frame, and their cost is expected to be comparable to today’s 80km 100G pluggable PAM4 transceivers, according to a new blog posting by NeoPhotonics' Dr. Winston Way.



The article discusses architectures for intra-data center 800Gb/s coherent- and 4 level pulse-amplitude (PAM4)-based pluggable optical transceivers.



