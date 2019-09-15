Motorola Solutions opens innovation center at UIUC

Motorola Solutions opened its first college campus innovation center at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Research Park.



The innovation center has the capacity for up to 40 interns with an option for full-time employees in the future. Interns and employees will work directly with Motorola Solutions staff to help move ideas to test mode more quickly. Students will focus on projects for the company’s Chief Technology Office, Advanced Technology and Products organizations.



“Partnering with the University of Illinois provides access to a depth of talent across a number of disciplines, encouraging research in areas that are critical to Motorola Solutions’ future,” said Kelly Mark, executive vice president, Services & Software, Motorola Solutions and University of Illinois alumnus. “The new innovation center will provide an opportunity for the next generation of students and employees to make valuable contributions to the company and broader tech community.”www.motorolasolutions.comresearchpark.illinois.edu