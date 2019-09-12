Motorola debuts CBRS push-to-talk radio

Motorola Solutions has introduced the first push-to-talk radio that lets commercial customers use Citizens’ Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).



The company also confirmed that its CBRS-based private broadband solution, MOTOTRBO Nitro, will participate in the FCC's initial commercial deployment (ICD) phase. This will follow the FCC’s public notice of approval for the ICD phase of CBRS, which is expected in September.







“This milestone reflects industry commitment to delivering better and faster enterprise communications,” said John Zidar, corporate vice president, North America Commercial, Channel & Carrier, Motorola Solutions. “We are eager to begin commercial deployments of our CBRS portfolio, to give our customers more capacity and coverage for their voice, data and video communications."With MOTOTRBO Nitro, the network core is hosted in the cloud and the entire network is delivered as a service/ Customers can leverage their CBRS network with any device by using the SLN 1000, the first push-to-talk radio built specifically for CBRS, as a Wi-Fi hot spot.