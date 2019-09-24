Microsoft's Project xCloud gaming service to stream over T-Mobile US

Microsoft is working with T-Mobile to deliver Project xCloud, beginning next month in the US.



Specifically, the companies are working together to optimize the game streaming experience in the U.S. and learn more about the way gamers play games on mobile devices by streaming popular Xbox console titles over LTE.



The deal combines Microsoft’s expertise in cloud and gaming with the strength and reach of T-Mobile’s LTE network today and vision for broad and deep 5G in the future. The public preview of Project xCloud will enable consumers to experience Xbox games streaming over LTE to a smartphone or tablet.



“Mobile game streaming is the future and has the potential to unlock console-quality game play anywhere. I for one want to be at the forefront of that revolution driving it forward,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “That’s why Microsoft chose T-Mobile and we answered … so T-Mobile customers can be some of the first to give this revolutionary service a try and to make sure our network is primed for the mobile game streaming future!”