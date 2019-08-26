Mellanox on track to ship over 1 million ConnectX Adapters in Q3 2019

Mellanox Technologies announced it is on track to ship over one million ConnectX and BlueField Ethernet network adapters in Q3 2019, a new quarterly record.



The company says growth is driven by public and private clouds, telco operators and enterprise data centers seeking faster compute and storage platforms.



“We are thrilled to see ConnectX and Ethernet SmartNICs exceed the one million parts shipment mark in a single quarter. We expect this number to continue and grow in the coming quarters as more of the market is transitioning to 25 Gb/s Ethernet and faster speeds,” said Eyal Waldman, president and CEO of Mellanox Technologies.



The BlueField-2 IPU integrates all the advanced capabilities of ConnectX-6 Dx with an array of powerful Arm processor cores, high performance memory interfaces, and flexible processing capabilities in a single System-on-Chip (SoC), supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity up to 200Gb/s.









Michael Kagan, CTO and co-founder of Mellanox Technologies, talks about the next step for SmartNICs and the company's newly released ConnectX-6 Dx product driven by its own silicon.