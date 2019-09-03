Mellanox intros Active DACs, QSA56 adapters and 400G DR4 transceivers

Mellanox Technologies announced new 400G DR4 500m transceivers and 400G DAC splitters and 100G SFP-DD DAC cables for server/storage interconnects.



The company is also introducing new 200G “active” DAC cables for HDR InfiniBand and 200GbE Ethernet to extend copper cable reach up to four meters.



Lastly, new QSA56 Port Adapters enable single-channel SFP cables and transceivers to be connected to 200G switch or network adapter ports. QSA56 supports cables and transceivers from 0.5m to 10km.



Mellanox is demonstrating these LinkX products as well as showcasing the full line of 100/200/400G cables and transceivers at the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) September 4th in Shenzhen, China and the European Convention for Optical Communications (ECOC) Sept 21st in Dublin, Ireland.



“We’ve had tremendous adoption of our full line of LinkX 25/50/100G cables and transceivers with web-scale, cloud computing, and OEM customers in China and worldwide,” said, Steen Gundersen, vice president LinkX interconnects, Mellanox Technologies. “We are just at the beginning of the transition to 200G and 400G will soon follow. Customers select Mellanox because of our expertise in high-speed interconnects, our capacity to ship in volume, and the high quality of our products.”