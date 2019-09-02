MEF's LSO Developer Community & Service Automation





MEF Annual Meeting – July/Aug 2019, Daniel Bar-Lev, Director, Office of the CTO, MEF, discusses the importance of LSO APIs for enabling end-to-end automation of communications services across multiple providers and over multiple network technology domains. He also provides an overview of MEF's newly introduced LSO Developer Community whose primary purpose is to accelerate the adoption of MEF data models and APIs as defined for each of the reference points in the MEF LSO Reference Architecture (MEF 55).



LSO Developer Community

The LSO Developer Community - composed of software developers and IT staff primarily from MEF member companies - is focused on accelerating production of software development kits (SDKs) to bolster the integration of LSO APIs into service provider networks. MEF is looking for more industry professionals to participate in the process of developing and deploying SDKs for LSO Sonata, LSO Presto, and LSO Legato. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Community Manager at community_manager@mef.net



LSO Sonata APIs for Inter-Provider Service Automation

LSO Sonata APIs relate to the interface reference point within MEF’s LSO Reference Architecture that supports business-to-business interactions between service providers. The full suite of planned LSO Sonata APIs deals with serviceability (address validation, site queries, product offering qualification), product inventory, quoting, ordering, trouble ticketing, contracts, and billing.



In June 2019, MEF introduced LSO Sonata SDK (Software Development Kit) Release 3, which includes a set of deliverables that enable market adoption of LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability (address validation, site queries, and product offering qualification), product inventory, quoting, and ordering. The SDK includes published and draft standards listed below covering business requirements, use cases, and attributes that serve as the basis for the associated APIs and data models. Available on the MEF public GitHub (https://github.com/MEF-GIT/MEF-LSO-So...), the SDK also includes Swagger data models, product payload specifications composed of MEF 3.0 services, and other artifacts that enable a developer to rapidly build out these Sonata LSO APIs within their business systems.



• Ethernet Ordering Technical Standard: Business Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 57.1)

• Address, Service Site, and Product Offering Qualification Management: Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 79 Draft Standard)

• Quote Management: Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 80 Draft Standard)

• Product Inventory Management: Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 81 Draft Standard)



To learn more about MEF LSO Sonata APIs, download this FAQ document: https://www.mef.net/images/LSO-Sonata...



To explore the latest on LSO innovations and engage with industry-leading service and technology experts, attend MEF19 (http://www.MEF19.com), held 18-22 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.