MEF: SD-WAN + Intelligent Underlay Connectivity + LSO Orchestration = New Revenue





MEF Annual Meeting – July/August 2019, Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF, shares a summary of the MEF 3.0 strategy to combine standardized SD-WAN services with high speed, intelligent underlay connectivity services to deliver a better customer experience and create new revenue opportunities for service providers. SD-WAN + intelligent underlay connectivity fabric + LSO APIs for service automation = new revenue-generating hybrid networking solutions.



“We believe the industry is ready now for a very high speed underlay fabric that’s highly orchestrated among all the network providers. This is really what we’ve been doing with all our work on our LSO APIs like Sonata – to orchestrate all these various providers so that they connect their underlays at very high speeds.”



“Additionally...we now have the first official industry SW-WAN standard for the overlays. So that’s going to be orchestrated underlays at high speeds with a very agile overlay using SD-WAN.”



Going further, the goal is to add in virtualized functions like security and WAN optimization, and then have all of the services and virtualized functions highly orchestrated using our MEF LSO APIs.



Download the SD-WAN Standard



MEF’s SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them. Download here: https://www.mef.net/resources/technic...



