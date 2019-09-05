MACOM shows Open Eye MSA compliant analog chipset

MACOM Technology Solutions demonstrated a 200G optical module designed in collaboration with an industry leading optical manufacturer, leveraging MACOM’s Open Eye MSA compliant analog chipset. The chipset is optimized for volume-scale deployment in high-density Cloud Data Center links.



MACOM said its chipset will provide a clear pathway to 200G throughput speeds utilizing industry-leading analog components. MACOM’s fully analog transmit and receive chipset is comprised of the MAOM-38053 four-channel transmit CDR with integrated laser driver and, on the receive side, features MACOM BSP56B photodetectors, a MATA-03819 quad TIA and the MASC-38040 four-channel receive CDR.



MACOM is applying its expertise and market leadership in 25Gbps and 100Gbps solutions to 50Gbps PAM-4 applications and specifically to 200G QSFP and 2 x 200G OSFP/QSFP-DD modules to bring the benefits of low power and low latency solutions in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures, to Cloud Data Centers.



MACOM’s chipset is sampling for both single mode and multimode fiber applications.