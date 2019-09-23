Lumentum demos coherent modules, WSS, PAM4-optimized EMLs

Lumentum is presenting its full-spectrum of optical communications solutions at ECOC 2019 in Dublin, including:



Coherent Network Transmission Products





Line-side coherent CFP2 Modules for 100G/200G+ transmission: Lumentum will exhibit both 100G/200G CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceiver modules that leverage Lumentum's high-speed InP PIC devices.

Coherent building blocks: High-speed coherent components for 100G and beyond including integrated coherent TROSAs with up to 64 GBaud symbol rates, high-bandwidth integrated driver modulators, and micro and dual ITLAs.

Line-side direct-detect modules for 10G/25G tunable transmission: With more than 10 years of deployments and billions of device hours in the field, Lumentum is an established leader in tunable transmission for 10G and beyond. A broad range of tunable transmission products will be on display.

Next-generation TrueFlex contentionless twin 8x24 wavelength selective switch (WSS): the newest addition to Lumentum's ROADM portfolio, enables simplified add/drop port scaling to support capacity growth in CDC networks and eliminates the need for EDFA arrays in many network designs. In addition, Lumentum will feature the TrueFlex monitoring portfolio and the TrueFlex Micro WSS platform including the high-port count Micro Twin 1x20 and 1x35, the Micro 1x9, the Micro Twin 1x9, and the Nano 1x9.

DMLs: Lumentum DMLs offer high-reliability and use a pioneering cavity design to operate over the wide temperature ranges demanded by the latest 5G wireless systems.

EMLs: Lumentum PAM4-optimized EMLs enable next-generation 400G and single-lambda 100G solutions that reduce the cost per bit. Lumentum laser chips enable a wide variety of standards-compliant modules for high-speed networking.

VCSELs: Lumentum VCSELs for short-reach applications utilize Lumentum's experience in high-volume 3D sensing applications to deliver high-performance and cost-effective solutions to data centers and can be supplied as a single bare die, or 1x4 arrays.

Next-generation high-power and high-reliability 980 nm pump lasers: The next-generation family of 980 nm pumps offer a range of maximum output powers from 800 mW to 1000 mW in a variety of form factors.

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) will perform a live open and disaggregated transport network (ODTN) demonstration using Lumentum's optical network elements at Demo 2. The live demo will showcase the use of the ONOS SDN controller for disaggregated transport networks, covering the provisioning of data connectivity services and demonstrating advanced automatic failure recovery and resiliency, at both the data and control plane level.