Liqid's 2RU box packs 12 TB of Intel Optane and 184TB of NVMe

Liqid introduced a 2RU high-memory compute/storage plaform offering up to 12 TB of Intel Optane™ memory and 184TB of NVMe storage. The box is designed for in-memory calculations for extremely large datasets. The application-agnostic platform delivers unparalleled scale for in-memory databases, including Oracle TimesTen, SAP HANA, Apache Spark, Aerospike DBS, and other memory intensive applications.



Available in 6, 9, and 12 TB configurations, IT users can utilize Intel Optane resources on Linux as native memory without any changes to the application. These high-memory solutions can be used as standalone or combined with up to 184TB of in-system NVMe storage. Liqid’s composable infrastructure platform also enables IT users to compose Intel Optane in tandem with GPUs, FPGAs, or network resources on demand to support unique workload requirements.



“Intel Optane’s leadership in storage-class memory, coupled with Liqid’s composable infrastructure solutions provide data scientists with new tools to tackle larger workloads with compelling performance and economics,” said Chris Tobias, Director, Intel Datacenter Optane PCIe Solutions, Strategy, and Marketing, Intel. “Leveraging Intel Memory Drive Technology software, Intel Optane memory and Liqid enable data centers focused on real-time operational data analysis, recommendation engines, fraud detection, and other memory-intensive applications greater analytical capability.”







Liqid is based in Broomfield, Colorado.