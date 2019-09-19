Kuwait-based Qualitynet deploys ADVA's FSP 3000

Kuwait-based Qualitynet has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 platform for nationwide data transport at speeds up to 400 Gbps. This is achieved using ADVA’s QuadFlex line card to combine two 200 Gbps wavelengths operating at 8QAM within a single optical channel.



ADVA said its FSP 3000 also enables Qualitynet to make significant energy savings and, with its 1RU footprint, the solution consumes less rack space than competing technology. Managed by ADVA’s unique Ensemble Controller, the network brings programmatic SDN control, further improving efficiency by reducing troublesome and time-consuming manual processes while providing maintenance teams with full visibility.



“Qualitynet now has a highly flexible and efficient transport system that will provide access to world-class connectivity and the very latest optical services. It offers a major boost to Kuwait’s businesses and delivers an enormous increase in mobile backhaul bandwidth for Qualitynet’s parent company, VIVA,” commented Munther Jadallah, account manager, sales, Middle East, ADVA.