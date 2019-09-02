KPN deactivates ISDN in Netherlands

KPN officially deactivated its ISDN service on 01-September-2019.



ISDN, which offers two high-quality 64 kbps channels over a single connection; was first introduced in the Netherlands in the early 1990s.



Other providers also offer ISDN services based on KPN’s (Wholesale) network. KPN is offering a grace period for these telecom providers to migrate customers to another service. KPN expects all lines to be phased out in the first quarter of 2020, after which ISDN will no longer be available as a service.



https://overons.kpn/en/news/2019/the-end-of-isdn





