KPN appoints Dominique Leroy as CEO

Mrs. Dominique Leroy has been appointed as the next CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of KPN, with effect from 1 December 2019. She succeeds Maximo Ibarra, who resigned from his position effective 30 September 2019.







Leroy will join KPN from Proximus Group (formerly Belgacom), where she is currently CEO. She joined Belgacom, Belgian’s leading telecommunications company, in 2011 and was from 2012 onwards a member of the management committee with responsibility for the consumer business. Prior to joining Proximus, she worked for 24 years at Unilever, ultimately as Managing Director of Unilever BeLux and member of the Unilever Benelux management committee.