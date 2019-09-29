Keysight and OPPO open 5G lab in Shenzhen

Keysight Technologies and OPPO, one of the world's top five mobile device manufacturers, have established a joint 5G test laboratory in Shenzhen, China.



The new lab uses Keysight’s 5G platform to help verify the performance of new 5G new radio (NR) designs, a key activity that will help the Chinese-based smartphone manufacturer expand its global market presence. Keysight’s solutions, which are widely adopted by leading chipset and device makers, enable OPPO to comprehensively test their 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.



“By setting up a joint 5G test lab with Keysight, we’re strengthening our ability to successfully launch 5G devices for deployment in a wide range of 5G use cases,” said Donny Peng, assistant vice president of Software Product Engineering in OPPO. “The extended collaboration with Keysight reflects the confidence we have in the company’s 5G test solutions and the expertise they offer in helping us develop reliable 5G technology.”