Japan-Guam-Australia North Cable to offer 24 Tbps

Installation is underway on a new Japan-Guam-Australia North Cable System with an initial design capacity of 24 Tbps. Future modulation upgrades will increase capacity further. Commercial activation is expected in Q1 2020.







The project is commissioned by RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI-C).



Russ Matulich, RTI-C’s CEO, acknowledged this important milestone stating, “The addition of SxS complements our more than $500 million of investments towards ensuring the fastest connectivity between essential neutral POPs in Asia, Australia and the United States. SxS will seamlessly interconnect with our HK-G, JGA North, JGA South and SEA-US cable systems in a new purpose-built, RTI-owned facility in Guam. SxS strongly positions RTI to provide large-scale connectivity for our customers for years to come.”



RTI-C is headquartered in Singapore, and RTI is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



JGA North’s submersible repeaters were manufactured by NEC Corporation and the submarine cable was manufactured by OCC Corporation. JGA North lands in Minami Boso, Chiba, and is extended by terrestrial dark fibers to two neutral world-class data centers in Tokyo.JGA North will land at the Gateway Network Connections facility in Guam. Announced in June 2019 through a strategic partnership between RTI and GTA, GNC is Guam’s first combined neutral cable landing station and data center, providing seamless interconnection for both existing and new cables between and among Asia, Australia, and the United States.