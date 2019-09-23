Jabil Photonics demos coherent SiP-based 100G/200G CFP2-DCO

Jabil Photonics (formerly Jabil AOC Technologies) is demonstrating its coherent 100G/200G CFP2-DCO module this week at ECOC 2019 in Dublin.



Jabil’s CFP2-DCO is a hot-pluggable module designed to support single-wavelength data coherent transmission at 100Gbps using DP-QPSK and 200Gbps using DP-16QAM modulations. The CFP2-DCO is designed for DWDM networks ranging from metro and data-center interconnect (DCI) to long-haul applications, as well as 100Gbps point-to-point (P2P) coherent solutions for unamplified links in 5G and cable access networks up to 80km.







Jabil’s CFP2-DCO is powered by Elenion Technologies’ next generation Silicon Photonics (SiP) coherent engine. The module incorporates an ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity micro-ITLA laser with gridless DWDM wavelength capability for tuning across the extended C-Band, and a low power coherent Digital Signal Processor (DSPs) using advanced 16-nm CMOS technology.“As the pace of optical networking innovation and the surge of bandwidth demand in communication networks continues to accelerate, the ecosystem needs players that can quickly enable volume manufacturing and simplify sourcing models,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit. “The release of our CFP2-DCO product represents a significant industry milestone by delivering a vertically integrated solution at the lowest cost structure. Unlike traditional build-to-print contract manufacturers, Jabil leverages its advanced design capabilities, operational excellence and world-class supply chain to meet the increasingly competitive requirements of our customers.”“We are pleased with the opportunity to partner with Jabil Photonics to manufacture our sophisticated SiP coherent optical engines together with the CFP2-DCO in Jabil’s precision optical manufacturing line,” said Larry Schwerin, president and CEO of Elenion Technologies.The CFP2-DCO will be Jabil’s first product launched under the “Jabil Photonics” brand which replaces the former “Jabil AOC Technologies” brand. The new branding reflects Jabil’s end-to-end manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in the area of photonics. In addition to the product line expansion with the Jabil Photonics CFP2-DCO, Jabil is growing its investment in the optical segment with the expansion of its Penang, Malaysia, production facility with a focus on Optical Manufacturing Services (OMS) as well as Jabil Photonics components.