Iron Mountain inaugurate Multi-Tenant Data Center in Singapore

Iron Mountain inaugurated an enterprise-class data center facility in Serangoon, Singapore. The



Singapore location, SIN-1, is Iron Mountain's first data center in Asia, providing customers access to 1.5 megawatts of capacity with the ability to deliver an incremental 3 megawatts in future phases.



With 5.5 megawatts of capacity across four 10,000 square foot data halls at full build-out, SIN-1 provides access to a number of hybrid IT services, including cloud backup, migration and disaster recovery, as well as a variety of flexible wholesale and retail colocation deployment options through private suites, secure cages and individual cabinets.



"With our new SIN-1 data center, Iron Mountain continues its commitment to building world-class data center offerings for global organizations," said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers at Iron Mountain. "We are excited to move into the next phase of growth for our digital strategy with the expansion of our global data center platform, building on our momentum in Phoenix and Western Europe. SIN-1 has been carefully designed to extend this progress and meet the rigorous needs of global customers, solidifying our global footprint with operations in this critical and fast-growing market."



