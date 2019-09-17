Interxion backs IX-API

INTERXION, which is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, announced its support for the new Internet Exchange Application Programming Interface (IX-API).
Interxion will use IX-API to deliver customers on-demand remote peering, providing access to peering services from all Interxion data centres across Europe.
AMS-IX, DE-CIX and LINX develop a universal IX-API
Three of the leading Internet exchange providers, AMS-IX, DE-CIX and LINX, announced a universal IX-API designed serve as a common technical communication protocol enabling communication between various software applications.
The idea is to create a common interface for provisioning key services at multiple exchanges, by creating a simpler platform for customers and offering an easier way to connect.
The three IX partners said their IX-API allows users to self-manage their existing and new interconnection services, such as peering, more effectively.
