Interxion backs IX-API

Three of the leading Internet exchange providers, AMS-IX, DE-CIX and LINX, announced a universal IX-API designed serve as a common technical communication protocol enabling communication between various software applications.The idea is to create a common interface for provisioning key services at multiple exchanges, by creating a simpler platform for customers and offering an easier way to connect.The three IX partners said their IX-API allows users to self-manage their existing and new interconnection services, such as peering, more effectively.