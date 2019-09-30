Intel appoints Karen Walker as CMO

Intel has appointed Karen Walker as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective Oct. 23.



Walker will oversee Intel’s global marketing group and be responsible for building and strengthening Intel’s brand, supporting growth strategies, cultivating opportunities in new and existing markets, and increasing demand for Intel’s products and solutions globally.



Walker joins Intel from Cisco, where she was chief marketing officer since 2015. In that role, she helped lead the company’s evolution to a hybrid business model selling hardware, software, services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions. At Cisco she transformed the marketing function, helping to increase the company’s brand value. Before Cisco, Walker also worked at Hewlett-Packard, where she held both business and consumer leadership positions.





