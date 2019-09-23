Infinera's XR Optics delivers coherent optical subcarrier aggregation

Infinera introduced a point-to-multipoint coherent optical subcarrier aggregation technology with the potential to significantly reduce the number of transceivers required in an access network while eliminating intermediate aggregation.





Infinera's XR optics technology, which is optimized for hub-and-spoke traffic patterns, is powered by independently routable Nyquist subcarriers and coherent optical aggregation capabilities. With coherent subcarrier aggregation (CSA) capabilities, XR optics technology enables a single high-speed transceiver to simultaneously send and receive independent data streams to/from numerous low-speed transceivers.Subcarriers can be flexibly sized. For example, 4 X 25G subcarriers defined in a 100G QSFP-28 transcrivers; or 16 X 25G subcarriers defined in a 400G QSFP-DD transceiver.The company says that by leveraging these capabilities, network operators will be positioned to significantly reduce the number of transceivers in the network, eliminate the need for costly intermediate aggregation devices, and more efficiently optimize transport infrastructure for hub-and-spoke end-user traffic flows.Initial areas of focus include DAA fiber deep networks, 5G X-haul, DSL/PON backhaul, and fiber-enabled business services.XR optics is designed to be integrated into a variety of form factors, including industry-standard pluggables, from low-speed interfaces with a single subcarrier to high-speed (400G+) interfaces with numerous subcarriers.“We’re excited to introduce the revolutionary concept of coherent subcarrier aggregation, one that will redefine the cost structure of next-generation transport networks,” said Dr. Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “XR optics addresses a fundamental deficiency in optical communications technology and is expected to have a significant impact on any network that implements an aggregation function.”“Developing 400ZR solutions demands a large investment, and companies are looking for ways to leverage these investments by broadening their addressable market. Infinera has gone a step further in a big, bold move: it is combining its unique expertise in photonics, silicon, and networkmanagement to yet again create a truly differentiated approach to solve the engineering challenges faced by network operators,” said Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI.“We are excited about XR optics and its potential to make optical networks more efficient,” said Beck Mason, SVP and General Manager Telecom Transmission, Lumentum. “Our market leading coherent transmission products, based on high-performance indium phosphide photonic integrated circuits, are well proven and deployed in volume in coherent transmission applications, including those employing digital subcarriers, the innovative technology upon which XR optics is based.”“Optical aggregation with XR optics is a compelling new architecture for aggregating edge nodes such as 5G radios into high-speed 400G router ports without requiring active aggregation devices in the field. We welcome this multi-vendor effort to fundamentally reduce the complexityand operational cost of aggregation networks,” said Christophe Metivier, VP of Manufacturing and Platform Engineering, Arista Networks.ECOC 2019 -- a panel discussion, “XR Optics: Point-to-Multipoint Coherent Connectivity and the Future of Transport Network Architectures,” is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25 at 10:30 a.m. in Room Dodder B.