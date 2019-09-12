India's Sify selects ADVA for managed Ethernet services

Sify Technologies, the largest ICT service provider in India with more than 10,000 enterprise customers, is deploying the ADVA FSP 150 as the foundation of its new managed Ethernet service.



Deployed at the customer premises, the ADVA FSP 150 demarcation solution delivers MEF-certified CE 2.0 services.



ADVA said its intelligent, multi-layer demarcation and aggregation technology will enable Sify to deliver secure, highly reliable end-to-end Ethernet services, leveraging its nationwide MPLS core network. The offering completes Sify’s ICT solution suite and empowers its end users to streamline operations, cut costs and rapidly seize new business opportunities. In addition to providing intelligent managed enterprise services, Sify will use the ADVA technology to extend its wholesale service footprint, giving more international carriers access to the Indian subcontinent.



“Our new managed Ethernet offering fills the final gap in our portfolio. With ADVA as our technology partner, we can roll out high-capacity Layer 2 services with total flexibility and bring intelligence and automation to the edge of our enterprise network,” said Harsha Ram, VP, telecom services, Sify. ”The ADVA FSP 150 delivers new levels of agility for service innovation. It empowers us to provide the ideal solution for the budget, strategy and technical needs of each and every customer. What’s more, with ADVA’s technology, we can put IP traffic control at the end user’s fingertips. With incredible speed and efficiency, customers can take charge of their services, managing IP addresses and altering IP routing without restriction.”



