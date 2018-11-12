II‐VI completes merger with Finisar

II‐VI completed its acquisition of Finisar, bring together two optical networking industry leaders serving the broad set of fast-growing markets of communications, consumer electronics, military, industrial processing lasers, automotive semiconductor equipment and life sciences. The combined company's portfolio will span high-performance datacom transceivers, products based on coherent transmission technology and ROADM solutions for next-generation undersea, long-haul and metro networks, hyperscale datacenters and 5G optical infrastructure.



The new II-VI will be organized into two segments:



The Compound Semiconductors Segment is expected to be a market leader in differentiated materials and devices such as those based on gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, gallium nitride and silicon carbide, by independently driving investments that advance its technology roadmaps. The segment will be led by Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa – Chief Strategy Officer, II-VI Incorporated and President, Compound Semiconductors.



The Photonic Solutions Segment leverages II-VI’s compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems that are differentiated based on deep knowledge of end user applications for our key end markets. The segment will be led by Sunny Sun – President, Photonic Solutions.



“Today our company is taking a giant leap forward in our scale to serve a significantly increasing addressable market,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The powerful combination of II-VI and Finisar makes us the global leader in optical communications and continues our leadership in our other key end markets, with a world-class product portfolio and deep technology expertise that enables us to offer more tightly integrated solutions and exceptional overall value for our customers.”



“With nearly 80 years of combined business leadership in photonics and compound semiconductors, it makes sense for Finisar to join the II-VI family to continue to deliver the best products and solutions possible,” said Todd Swanson, Finisar’s Chief Operating Officer and co-CEO. “Thanks to the talents of numerous individuals across this new global powerhouse, II-VI and Finisar are ready to merge into one highly efficient and seamless company with a common culture, vision and mission.”



Under the deal, which was first announced on November 9, 2018, Finisar shareholders will receive on average $15.60 in cash and 0.2218 shares of II-VI common stock per 1.0 share of Finisar common stock depending on each shareholder’s election as laid out in the merger agreement. This transaction is fully taxable to Finisar shareholders. The company expects to achieve $150M in run rate synergies over the next three years. The financing for the transaction was $1.9B of cash raised in a combination of Term Loans A and B with a combined interest rate of L+251 and $1.1B of the company’s stock. Finisar shareholders will own approximately 32% of the combined company.



II-VI also confirmed the following executive team:





Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr – Chief Executive Officer

Walter R. Bashaw II – President

Mary Jane Raymond – Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa – Chief Strategy Officer, II-VI Incorporated and President, Compound Semiconductors

Jo Anne Schwendinger – Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary

Dr. Christopher Koeppen – Chief Technical Officer