HUBER+SUHNER debuts cross-connect fiber management system

HUBER+SUHNER introduced its LISA Double Access solution -- a high-density, modular cross-connect fiber management system solution that provides a maximum of 3600 ports per rack. Alongside the LISA Double Access is the IANOS fiber management system, which provides flexibility for managing high volumes of cables and data rates.



“We realise that the LISA Double Access has long been the technology of choice and is an important aspect of network design for our customers,” said Eduardo Lopes, Head of Product Management Fiber Management Systems (FMS) at HUBER+SUHNER.“ As pioneers in cost-effective cross-connect connectivity solutions, we are convinced that the use of a comprehensive, but simply structured fiber optic management system is crucial for the successful operation of a data center due to the vulnerability of fiber optic cabling.”Also joining HUBER+SUHNER’s line-up at ECOC 2019, is its novel Wavelength Division Multiplexer Coupling Module (WCM) for chip on-board low-cost transceivers assemblies. Featuring between two and eight lambdas based on TFF filters and CUBO’s direct beam bouncing polymer optical bench technology, the WCM provides ultra-low loss performance to couple and (de)mux two-to-eight laser diodes or photo detectors from a PCB board into a fiber receptacle. It enables transceiver or optical board manufacturers to assemble the non-hermetic optical bench in a very low-cost passive way directly on top of the photo detectors or lasers integrated in their PCB board.Adding to the extensive Fiber Connectivity range already presented, HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics (CUBO) will also debut its new 400G PAM4 Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (ROSA) at the event. Designed for use in 400GBase-FR transceivers, the four-channel demultiplexer – which contains four integrated photo detectors with linear transimpedance amplifiers – operates at 56GBaud lane speed and features an optical LC receptacle input and electrical flex foil output. The high sensitivity of -4.6dBm eliminates the need to use additional expensive and power-hungry DSP chips in the transceiver, while still meeting IEEE specifications.