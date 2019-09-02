Huawei and China Telecom implement 5G Super Uplink

China Telecom Shanghai announced the implementation of a 5G Super Uplink solution featuring TDD/FDD coordination, high-band/low-band complementation, and time/frequency domain aggregation. Super Uplink, which is supported from end to end by Huawei 5G technologies, was first announced by the partners at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona



The 5G Super Uplink implements the time-frequency domain aggregation of TDD and FDD in the uplink frequency band. This increases uplink spectrum resources of NR, boosts the uplink capability of the 5G network, reduces latency, and improves the utilization rate of the uplink spectrum of 2.1 GHz/1.8 GHz.



The companies said the newly launched Super Uplink solution increases uplink speeds by 20%–100% under good radio conditions, while also delivering a fourfold increase to cell-edge uplink rates.



China Telecom Shanghai plans to expand pre-commercial trials and increase research and development, network construction, and industrial cooperation.