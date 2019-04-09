Google enhances its Anthos multi-cloud platform

Google Cloud rolled out its next iteration of Anthos (formerly Google Cloud Services), which is its open platform form managing applications, unmodified, on existing on-prem hardware or in public clouds, including third-party clouds like AWS and Azure.



New Anthos capabilities include:





, which runs stateless workloads on a fully managed Anthos environment. This advances the practice of serverless computing. Anthos Config Management enhancements, which now includes capabilities to help your teams automate and enforce org-specific policies. Binary Authorization, meanwhile, helps to ensure that only validated, verified images are integrated into your managed build-and-release process.