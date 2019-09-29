Google Cloud region planned for Warsaw

Google is looking to open a new data center region in Warsaw to better serve the enterprise market in Poland and the broader Central and Eastern Europe. The new Google Cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions, and will launch with a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.



Google has formed a strategic partnership with Poland’s Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP), which was founded jointly by PKO Bank Polski and the Polish Development Fund. DCP become a reseller of Google Cloud services.



Google Cloud customers are currently served by 20 cloud regions and 61 availability zones.



“This is an important moment for the Polish economy. We are very proud to partner with Google Cloud and to see them bring a new cloud region to Warsaw. Global enterprises are already building their competitive advantage on Google Cloud and now we will be able to offer customers in Poland the same advanced technology available worldwide,” said Michał Potoczek, CEO of Domestic Cloud Provider. “We believe in a multi-cloud strategy. A Google Cloud region, together with our own infrastructure, will allow us to build hybrid services which will bring even more value to our customers.”



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/accelerating-cloud-adoption-in-poland-with-key-partnership-and-a-new-cloud-region