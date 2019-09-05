Fractal Antenna Systems develops wideband antenna for sub-6GHz 5G

Fractal Antenna Systems introduced a directional antenna for sub-6GHz 5G sector coverage in stadiums and high capacity venues. The



Whereas traditional solutions require many narrow-band antennas to be crammed under a single cover, Fractal uses proprietary wideband technology to reduce the complexity, size, and number of sub-6GHz antennas, freeing up space for more eye-pleasing solutions and/or higher performance.



The Symphony-SP provides broadband MIMO coverage from 617MHz to 6GHz, with coverage of all key licensed and unlicensed bands – including GSM, LTE, 5G, CBRS, WiFi, C-Band, and LAA. The Symphony-SP weighs in at less than 10 lbs and wields a footprint of less than 13”x13”.



“While millimeter wave is getting a lot of attention in 5G, the reality is that sub-6GHz will continue to be the anchor and primary vehicle for ubiquitous high throughput connectivity,” said FRACTAL’s VP of Strategy and Product Management Petersen Bolvig. “We are not going to get away from the ‘antennapocalypse’ problem without a radical new approach to sub 6GHz antenna design. This is where our technology provides major benefits, with the Symphony-SP as one example.”



http://www.fractenna.com/