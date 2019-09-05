Finisar intros L-band High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Finisar introduced its WaveAnalyzer 1500S/L High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer designed to inspect the spectral characteristics of optical channels in the L-band of the telecommunications spectrum.



This instrument has been developed for researchers and engineers focused on optical communication systems operating in the L-band as well as for manufacturing test applications on the production floor.



The new WaveAnalyzer 1500S/L is based on heterodyne measurement technology and offers a resolution bandwidth of 180 MHz. It provides a high scan rate of four updates per second for full L-band scans and up to 10 updates per second for smaller range scans.



Similar to the C-band version of the WaveAnalyzer 1500S, the new L-band unit also has a built-in web server which includes a Graphical User Interface (GUI) and an Application Programming Interface (API). Additional analysis functions include Optical Signal to Noise Ratio (OSNR) measurements and Multi-Wavelength Analysis or Side Mode Suppression Ratio (SMSR) measurements.



https://www.finisar.com/optical-instrumentation