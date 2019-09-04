Federated Wireless ready to launch its 3.5 GHz CBRS network

Federated Wireless is ready to begin initial commercial deployment (ICD) of its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum management services to more than 20 customers in both urban and rural markets across 36 states in the U.S. immediately upon FCC public notice of approval.



Federated Wireless confirmed that it is working with customers and partners that represent each of the market segments poised to benefit from this massive swath of midband spectrum. These include Verizon, Charter, American Tower, Airspan, Boingo Wireless, Cambium Networks, Cradlepoint, Contour Networks, Ericsson, ExteNet Systems, Geoverse, JMA Wireless, Landmark Dividend, Motorola Solutions, Nokia, Samsung, Telrad and Wave Wireless.





“Customers from all areas of business across the U.S. will begin to reap the benefits of the higher throughput, improved availability and low barrier-to-entry for high-performance CBRS services made available through shared spectrum in the 3.5GHz range,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “We applaud the FCC for its leadership in opening this spectrum for general shared use and its stewardship in bringing the industry and all of its various players to this critical juncture. CBRS will be a huge boon to innovation and help to accelerate new business models.”



“Shared spectrum solutions like CBRS allow us to expand wireless coverage and capacity, especially in dense, high-trafficked areas such as airports and stadiums. The band is part of Boingo’s wireless portfolio and will be key for powering connectivity in the 5G era. We’re pleased to see the FCC’s commitment to opening more spectrum and are excited to begin ICD of CBRS for Boingo’s venue partners.” – Dr. Derek Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at Boingo and Board Member, CBRS Alliance.



