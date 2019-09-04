Federated Wireless raises $51M for CBRS spectrum management

Federated Wireless, a start-up based in Arlington, Virginia, announced $51 million in Series C funding for its Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum management services.
Federated Wireless highlighted its role in the development of CBRS, including:
- Co-founding the CBRS Alliance
- Being the first to complete deployment of a nationwide Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) network
- Readying multiple customers to deliver CBRS services using its Spectrum Controller (Spectrum Access System or SAS) when commercial services begin this month
The latest funding included contributions from existing investors Allied Minds, American Tower and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, in addition to new investors Pennant Investors and SBA Communications. The
“We passed all of the major hurdles on the road to CBRS deployment in the first half of 2019 and we are fully ready to engage the growing number and types of customers clamoring for access to shared spectrum services,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO of Federated Wireless. “I would like to thank Allied Minds, American Tower, GIC, Pennant Investors and SBA Communications for their support and alignment with our vision for this truly unique opportunity. This funding will propel us, and by extension the CBRS industry as a whole, to new heights, helping us to ensure that we are able to not only meet but exceed the needs of the customers and partners who have collaborated so closely with us to make this vision a reality.”
