Federated Wireless raises $51M for CBRS spectrum management

Federated Wireless, a start-up based in Arlington, Virginia, announced $51 million in Series C funding for its Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum management services.



Federated Wireless highlighted its role in the development of CBRS, including:





Co-founding the CBRS Alliance

Being the first to complete deployment of a nationwide Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) network

Readying multiple customers to deliver CBRS services using its Spectrum Controller (Spectrum Access System or SAS) when commercial services begin this month