FCC outlines 3.5 GHz plan

The FCC is proposing to auction seven Priority Access Licenses (PALs) in the 3550-3650 MHz portion of the 3.5 GHz Band for each county-based license area in the country, for a total of 22,631 PALs nationwide. Each PAL will consist of a 10-megahertz unpaired channel assigned by automated frequency coordinators, known as Spectrum Access Systems. Consistent with the Commission’s rules, Priority Access Licensees would be permitted to aggregate up to four PALs in any license area.



The 3.5 GHz band holds the potential to be prime spectrum for 5G services.



The FCC is now seeking comment on the following proposals:



Using an ascending clock auction format (similar to the format used for Auction 102 and to be used for Auction 103), in which bidders indicate their demand for generic license blocks in specific counties;

Offering bidders the option to bid at a Cellular Market Area (CMA) level in the 172 CMAs that are classified as Metropolitan Statistical Areas and comprise multiple counties; and

Incorporating an “activity upper limit” that would allow bidders to submit bids that exceed their current bidding eligibility, to help mitigate the possibility of losing bidding eligibility under certain circumstances.



The FCC's Public Notice also proposes rules for bidding credit caps, upfront payments, bidding eligibility, minimum opening bids, bid removal and withdrawal, and other auction procedures for Auction 105, which is set to begin on June 25, 2020.









