Ericsson upgrades factory in Nanjing

Ericssson completed an 18-month upgrade of its existing factory in Nanjing, China. The SEK 500 million project has transformed the facility into one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the industry.



Ericsson produces 5G and 4G radio technology products at the factory, most of which support communication service providers in the Chinese market to increase network capacity, roll-out 5G, and make Industry 4.0 a reality.



The 18-month upgrade has seen Ericsson modernize every step of the production process in Nanjing, in preparation for the introduction and rapid deployments of 5G in China. This includes the first modular-designed automatic assembly line for 5G radios, which will enable Ericsson to produce the latest 5G radios in the capacity needed for the Chinese market.



An upgraded automatic packing line, which supports both 4G and 5G products, has been up running from the second quarter of 2019.



