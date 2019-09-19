Ericsson to open 5G factory in Texas

Ericsson will open a US$100 million state-of-the-art factory in Lewisville, Texas, a suburb close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Ericsson’s North America headquarters in Plano.



The 28,000sq m facility will produce 5G and Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity and coverage to meet the demand for rapid 5G deployments in North America. Commercial operations are expected in early 2020 and will be powered by Ericsson 5G solutions tailored for the industrial environment. Fast and secure 5G connectivity will enable agile operations and flexible production. Ericsson’s 5G industrial solutions include automated warehouses, connected logistics, automated assembly, packing and product handling, and the use of autonomous carts.



Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, says: “From manufacturing to technology, the Texas economy is firing on all cylinders thanks to investments of world class companies like Ericsson. I am proud that Ericsson has chosen Texas to expand its operations, and can assure them that as Governor, I will continue to promote pro-growth policies that reduce the heavy hand of government regulation and encourage expansion in the private sector.”Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says: “As the commercial 5G network rollout continues to accelerate across North America, Ericsson is excited to lead the global technology evolution in close partnership with our North American customers, with a clear focus on value creation for consumers, enterprises and society at large. We continue to increase our investments in the U.S., so that we can more rapidly respond to customer demands, accelerating our pace of innovation and time to market for critical new products.”