Equinix names Justin Dustzadeh as CTO

Equinix announced the appointment of Justin Dustzadeh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Dustzadeh joins Equinix from Uber, where he was the Head of Global Network & Software Platform. Prior to Uber, Dustzadeh worked at Visa, where he spearheaded the transformation of Visa's global infrastructure (one of the world's most mission-critical environments) toward open, software-defined networking and cloud technologies—including SDN, NFV, network virtualization, containers and open/commodity hardware. Before joining Visa, Dustzadeh was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology Strategy at Huawei, held various positions at Ericsson and AT&T, was a founder of a Silicon-Valley technology startup, and worked at two leading service providers in France.



Dustzadeh received a B.S. in Theoretical Physics from École Normale Supérieure (Ulm) in Paris, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Télécom Paris.