Equinix extends global reach of Oracle Cloud infrastructure

Equinix will provide global reach for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure is designed to create an infrastructure that matches the performance, control and governance of enterprise data centers, while delivering the scale, elasticity and cost savings of public clouds.



Recent global market expansions by Equinix in São Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Zurich now provide customers in these metros with private and highly secure connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect via Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric).



As a part of the expanded collaboration, Oracle customers using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Phoenix data center region can also now directly connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect from Equinix International Business Exchange data centers in Los Angeles via ECX Fabric.



Currently, Oracle FastConnect is deployed in six Equinix IBX data centers, including Amsterdam, Chicago, Frankfurt, London, Sydney and Washington, D.C./Northern Virginia. Additionally, Equinix offers more private onramps to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect in 32 other metros globally, ncluding:





7 Asia-Pacific metros: Hong Kong, Melbourne, Osaka, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

13 American metros: Atlanta, Boston, Culpeper, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, São Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Toronto.

12 European metros: Dublin, Dusseldorf, Geneva, Helsinki, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Stockholm, Warsaw and Zurich.