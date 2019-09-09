Elliott Associates calls for Strategic Refocus at AT&T

Elliott Associates, which now holds a $3.2 billion equity stake in AT&T, published an open letter to the AT&T Board of Directors urging that now is the time for a serious restructuring of the company.



Elliot argues that shareholder returns for AT&T have underperformed for a long period of time. Over the past decade, AT&T’s Total Shareholder Return (stock price plus dividends) has lagged the S&P 500’s TSR by well over 100 percentage points.



Elliot attributes much of the poor performance to a misguided merger & acquisition strategy, pointing to the failed T-Mobile bid, the $67 billion acquisition of DirecTV at the peak of the linear TV business, and the $109 billion acquisition of Time Warner. The letter criticizes the Time Warner deal as having failed to deliver any strategic benefit to the company so far.



On the positive side, the letter recognizes that AT&T "still possesses a world-class collection of leading assets, priced today at historically discounted levels," offering the potential to unlock significant value for shareholders.



Elliot also argues that 5G represents a renewed opportunity for AT&T to reset the wireless narrative because of its premier spectrum positioning, early LTE-Advanced work, the First-Net build, and early market advantage.



Elliot's Activating AT&T Plan calls for: divesting non-core assets; reducing operational inefficiency; instituting capital discipline and aggressively de-levering; and enhancing leadership and oversight. Key to the plan is improved strategic focus, with no more material mergers/acquisitions. Increasing the operational efficiency of the wireless network has to be a priority.



The bottom line: Elliot states that "AT&T can achieve $60+ per share of value by the end of 2021, prior to any strategic actions regarding the portfolio."



https://activatingatt.com/letter/