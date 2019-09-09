Edgecore contributes Cell Site Gateways work to OCP and TIP

Edgecore Networks announced a series of cross-contributions of Cell Site Gateways across the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and the Open Compute Project (OCP) communities.



The AS7316-26XB cell site gateway design and specification, that was contributed to OCP in October 2018, has now been contributed to TIP’s Open Optical & Packet Transport project group. The AS7315-27X-DCSG cell site gateway specification, which was developed as part of TIP’s Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) initiative and contributed to TIP, is now also being contributed to the OCP community. This family of contributed designs will accelerate service provider adoption of open networking options to meet the increasing bandwidth and service demand in the upcoming 5G rollouts.



The AS7316-26XB and AS7315-27X-DCSG are temperature hardened and optimized for deployment in outside plant enclosures and support base stations with full IEEE 1588 timing and GPS functions, provide backhaul uplinks at 25G or 100G Ethernet, and airflow and stacking port options. The gateways incorporate Broadcom® StrataDNX™ switch silicon, deep packet buffer memory, and offer Intel® Xeon® and Atom® Processor options. Both models support both commercial and open source network operating system options.



Edgecore said the contributed products enable service providers to deploy 4G and 5G services with the economics of disaggregated open network technology.



“With the latest cell site gateway contributions, Edgecore continues to expand our leadership position in both the OCP and TIP communities, building upon previous contributions of open network leaf/spine switches, disaggregated OLTs, and optical transport systems. We fully support the recent announcement of further collaboration between TIP and OCP and the path for solutions within their communities to be made readily available across both organizations. This collaboration will ultimately provide operators with more choice and flexibility,” said George Tchaparian, President and CEO of Edgecore.



“TIP is creating a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure, and we thank Edgecore Networks’ for their continuous contributions to TIP, including the Cassini open packet transponder, and now the family of disaggregated cell site gateways. These open innovative new designs will provide flexibility and choice to network operators," said Attilio Zani, Executive Director, TIP Foundation.





