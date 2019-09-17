ECOC 2019: Renesas to show full 64 Gbaud receiver

At next week's European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Dublin, Ireland, Renesas Electronics will show:
- Telecom Applications: Renesas combines a 64 Gbaud linear trans-impedance amplifier (TIA) with a photo diode to provide a full 64 Gbaud receiver solution, suitable for µICR and IC-TROSA designs. Along with the Renesas linear driver family, these solutions showcase the full spectrum of products ideal for next-generation 400G/600G coherent optical transceivers.
- Datacom and 5G Applications: The Renesas 50G PAM4 DML driver is designed for low-cost, low-power data center applications targeting 200 Gbps, as well as 1-channel applications in emerging 5G base station communication systems. Renesas will demonstrate combining the driver with a DML mounted in an industry-standard TOSA to enable a low-cost, easy-to-use solution for 5G mid-haul and back-haul applications.