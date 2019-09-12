ECI partners with WDC to offer infrastructure-as-a-service in Brazil

ECI has partnered with WDC Networks, a value-added distributor of IT and Telecom services, to better serve Brazilian Internet Service Providers (ISPs).



ECI said its solutions, when coupled with WDC Networks’ service, understanding and market reach, are enabling regional ISPs to leverage their extensive fiber infrastructure investments and extend the availability of affordable, high-speed broadband. Already, these efforts have helped companies like: AmericaNet, Dinamica Telecom, Aranet, InforBarra, UNA Telecom, SEA Telecom and more.



“We’ve noticed a significant change in our country’s demand as more communities look to their ISPs for more reliable coverage. Something the Tier 1 operators are struggling to provide,” said Vanderlei Rigatieri, CEO of WDC Networks. “In those cases, we’ve developed an innovative Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. By working with ECI, we are able to offer more flexible payment plans: up to 60 monthly, incremental payments, to smaller ISPs operating on limited resources, which allows them to grow while helping our country to thrive. And as ECI continues to expand across South America, we know that we’ve found a reliable partner who not only understands our challenges, but can help us meet our future goals.”



“We strive to be the supplier of choice for any customer looking for a flexible solution that can seamlessly expand and grow with demand. And we are excited to work with WDC Networks to provide smaller, regional ISPs throughout Brazil, with a clear path toward reliable connectivity,” said Fabio Rangel, VP Sales LATAM at ECI. “By leveraging ECI’s open, modular and scalable Apollo optical networking systems, WDC Networks’ customers can easily choose from a variety of services and platforms to meet their changing needs. As Brazil’s telecommunications infrastructure continues to grow, we’re eager to help WDC Networks and their customers with the connectivity they need to positively impact the lives of Brazilian people and businesses.”



