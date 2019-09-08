DT to bring 5G to Allianz Arena in Munich

Deutsche Telekom and FC Bayern Munich announced a partnership to bring 5G coverage to the Allianz Arena in Munich by spring 2020.



“Deutsche Telekom is working with FC Bayern Munich to open up the world of 5G technology to soccer spectators. Fans visiting the Allianz Arena will be able to explore a whole new dimension in soccer through VR and AR. We’re helping bring the club and its fans even closer together, which is of course in keeping with our motto – ‘Life is for sharing,’” comments Michael Hagspihl, Head of Consumers at Telekom Deutschland.



