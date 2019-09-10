DOCOMO trials 5G in factories with OMRON and Nokia

NTT DOCOMO is working with OMRON Corporation and Nokia to test 5G mobile communication technology inside factories, with the aim of significantly enhancing future manufacturing productivity.



During the trials, DOCOMO, OMRON and Nokia aim to prove the feasibility of using 5G connectivity to create layout-free production lines using Autonomous Mobile Robots—robots that are able to act autonomously in complex and changing environments—as well as the feasibility of human-machine collaboration inside manufacturing plants.