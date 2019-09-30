DOCOMO tests 28 GHz-band 5G aboard Shinkansen

NTT DOCOMO achieved the first 28 GHz-band 5G mobile communications between base stations and a high-speed bullet train during experimental trials with Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central).



The test was conducted between a 5G experimental mobile terminal, installed in a test version of an N700S-model Shinkansen railcar traveling at 283 km/h, and 5G experimental base stations erected temporarily along the Tokaido Shinkansen tracks. DOCOMO reports speeds exceeding 1.0 Gbps and consecutive handover among three base stations located along the tracks. The transmissions were facilitated with advanced beamforming and beam tracking technologies incorporated in the 5G experimental mobile and base stations. Also, ultra-high-definition 8K video contents were rapidly downloaded from the base stations for delivery to the railcar's mobile terminal and 4K video of the passing scenery was relayed live from the railcar's mobile terminal to the base stations.