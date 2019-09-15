NTT DOCOMO Ventures has made an equity investment in RAFAY SYSTEMS, a start-up developing a unique lifecycle management system for containerized applications.
RAFAY builds on top of Kubernetes to deliver multi-cluster federation, runtime configuration updates, and cluster and application blueprinting.
The investment was part of an $8 million Series A round that was led by Ridge Ventures and also included Costanoa Ventures and Moment Ventures. The company previously raised $4.1m in seed funding. RAFAY says its solution enables service providers to securely and scalably distribute and operate applications in any environment while reducing reliance on resource-intensive, in-house developed tools.
RAFAY is based in Sunnyvale, CA and led by CEO and Cofounder, Haseeb Budhani.
DOCOMO invests in RAFAY for Kubernetes federation
